Experts call for review of measures to protect heritage buildings from quakes

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, July 5

Rapid recurrence of earthquake tremors during the last few years has prompted disaster management experts to ask the authorities to study the local seismological observatory through new automated procedures to fathom the trend.

With the holy city falling in seismic zone IV (severe) and V (very severe) which means that a quake measuring 6.5 to 7.9 on the Richter scale can strike anytime, the Ministry of Earth Sciences set up a seismological observatory here that has been collecting real-time data.

Gurdarshan Lal Kundal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, said the observatory was set up here some years ago. It offered extensive observatory facilities for real-time data monitoring and data collection. The observatory records data related to the inner activities of the earth’s crust and provides data to the seismological centre in Delhi. Experts collect the data fed by the local observatory and evaluate it to arrive at observations related to quake tremors. No official of the ministry was locally posted for the observatory.

There are four seismic zones in India covering 38 cities and Amritsar falls in the fourth seismic zone. These areas are prone to earthquakes. Experts have already warned that tremors measuring between 6.5 to 7.9 on the Richter scale could strike in this zone anytime.

Disaster management experts are of the view that people need to be aware of the dos and dont’s to deal with an earthquake. It is vital to work in teams to curtail the losses as humans have less control during a natural disaster.

They felt that vulnerability made it necessary to raise seismically-safe buildings. They recalled that under the disaster risk management programme, the state government had been asked to identify the buildings, including heritage monuments which could be damaged due to an earthquake. Under the seismic zoning, the shapes of buildings and structural designs had been well defined. However, compliance with all these precautionary measures largely depend upon individuals while government monitoring remains tardy.

Different rescue plans are needed for separate areas. Heavy vehicles and machinery will be of no use during rescue operations in narrow and arterial roads. Haphazard parking of vehicles will add to the problem too as several residents park vehicles on roads outside their houses at night.

Experts said that during a natural calamity, people should remain calm and not panic. Running outside the premises during tremors was not always right and at times, it could be dangerous too because of the falling debris and broken glass. It is better to take shelter under a sturdy bed or other furniture items until the tremors stop. Utilisation of elevators, touching of electric wires, match boxes and lighters are also discouraged.

They stressed that each household must have a plan to meet such natural calamity and suggested that they should keep their important documents in a safe zone.