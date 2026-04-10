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Home / Amritsar / Experts call for substantial women’s representation in politics at Amritsar event

Experts call for substantial women’s representation in politics at Amritsar event

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:21 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Amid discourse around amendments and the speedy implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which the Government of India is planning to bring in to action by 2029, the Department of Sociology and Political Science at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, conducted a special lecture-cum-interactive talk on the theme “Issues and concerns regarding the underrepresentation of women in legislative bodies”. The event brought together experts to discuss the need to strengthen women’s presence in political decision-making at various levels. Academicians Namita Gupta and Ritu Lehal delivered lectures on the pertinent issue, followed by interactive talks with the students.

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The speakers, through the lectures, highlighted how the law depended on consensus and delimitation to be fully enacted. “In our country, patriarchy continues to shape political structures, social attitudes, and electoral opportunities, thereby limiting women’s access to legislative spaces. Women not only need representation but also participation in shaping the nation’s future,” Lehal said.

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Both speakers reflected on the difference between symbolic representation and substantial representation, saying merely increasing the number of women in legislature was not enough, unless they were able to influence policy, participate in debate, and exercise real decision-making power.

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A major part of the discussion focused on the 106th Constitutional Amendment, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The speakers noted that while the amendment was a historic step towards gender parity, its implementation required the practical impact of reservation on political empowerment. The need to move beyond numerical inclusion and ensure meaningful participation was strongly emphasised. The event engaged the audience on key concerns related to women’s empowerment.

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The discussion emphasised the need to move from symbolic representation to substantial representation, ensuring that women were not merely included in political spaces, but were also enabled to participate meaningfully in decision-making processes.

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