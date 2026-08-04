Experts deliberate on dynamics of leadership at IIM-Amritsar

The Indian Institute of Management-Amritsar (IIM-Asr) hosted Yukti ’26, its 11th annual HR conclave. The day-long conclave brought together eminent HR leaders and industry experts to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of work, leadership and human capital management, providing students with valuable opportunities to engage with contemporary workplace challenges and emerging trends.

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Dr Arun Kumar Kaushik, dean administration; Dr Ananya Syal, chairperson, Students’ Affairs; Dr Vartika Dutta, faculty anchor, HRithvi, HR Club of IIM-Asr; along with the distinguished panellists addressed the event.

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Dr Kaushik stressed on the importance of industry-academia dialogue in shaping future-ready organisations. Students of IIM-Asr, Koushiki Mukherjee and Sarah Varghese, presented the theme of the first session, “Beyond the Job Description: Trust, Influence and the Changing Employee Experience”. They outlined how workplaces today are increasingly shaped by trust, informal influence and evolving employee expectations beyond formal structures and defined roles.

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Vidhya Prabhu, associate director, Kyndryl; Tirthankar Raychaudhury, vice- president, Human Resources, Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd; Yeshwinder Patial, CHRO & head corporate affairs, JSW MG Motor India, reflected on the evolving nature of trust in modern workplaces, emphasising that open communication, mutual accountability and a long-term perspective are essential to building strong organisations in an era of changing workforce and consumer expectations.

Arshiya Singh, director global compensation, BCG, underscored that building trust in today’s multi-generational workplace requires moving beyond labels, embracing diverse perspectives and fostering credibility, empathy and a spirit of giving.

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Second session was introduced by Avni Madan and Amrit Sandhu, on the theme, “Humans, Machines and Managers: Who Leads the Workforce of the Future?” The panellists spoke about preserving the human essence in an AI-driven world, as collectively, the panellists explored how organisations can successfully lead increasingly interconnected human and technology-enabled workforces while building trust, adaptability and long-term organisational resilience.