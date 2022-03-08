Experts discuss impact of rising migration on Day 3

Lit fest, book fair at khalsa college

A reader checks a Urbu book at a stall at Khalsa College on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

Many resources of Punjab are being wasted due to migration. The idea was mooted on the third day of the nine-day ‘Amritsar Sahitya Utsav and Book Fair’ organised by Khalsa College in association with the National Book Trust in India.

Eminent economist Dr Gian Singh addressed a seminar on the third day of the literature festival at Khalsa college. He was among the speakers at the inaugural session of a National Seminar on ‘Punjabi Youth Migration: Present Perspectives, being organised with the help of Indian Council of Social Science and Research as part of Sahitya’ Utsav series, where eminent social thinker Amarjit Singh Grewal was also a speaker.

Opening the session, Principal Dr Mehal Singh said Punjabis have a long association with migration but the extent of migration that has taken in Punjab in the 21st century has become a matter of concern. “Going abroad for better job and life opportunities has created a range of problems, social and inter-personal. Then there are local and diaspora problems arising out of migration with reference to literary works,” he said.

Dr Amarjit Grewal said: “Unemployed youth may be able to get daily wage work, but the likelihood of not having a job security is making them dull,” he said.

In this session, several research papers on migration and it cultural, social impact were presented. Dr Sarabjit Mann spoke on the subject of ‘Poetry of Immigrant Literature’. He also discussed various aspects of Punjabi society and literature being written by immigrants.

Few takers for Urdu literature

Among the 100 odd book stalls exhibited at the book exhibition being hosted by National Book Trust, Urdu literature finds space in just two. The stall put up by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu, has around 800 books. But the buyers are few and niche, says the stall manager. “The awareness about Urdu is dwindling, with only new readers being the students, who are learning the language due to some competitive exam or other reason. The reason for coming to Amritsar with Urdu books, was to revive the readership as the city was once a hub of urdu literature,” said the stall manager. —

