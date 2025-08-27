DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Experts discuss techniques for quality basmati production

Experts discuss techniques for quality basmati production

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An awareness programme-cum-workshop was organised on production of export quality basmati rice by PAU-Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), here on Tuesday. The workshop was attended by more than 200 farmers.

Advertisement

FASC in-charge Dr Parvinder Singh highlighted the significance of export quality basmati rice and encouraged the farmers to adopt sustainable practices by emphasising on pesticide residue-free basmati cultivation for better income and good quality crop production, especially for export purpose.

Dr Pramod Kumar Tomar, Dr Gurmeet Singh, Dr Astha, Dr Rajan Bhatt, Dr Navjot Singh Brar, Dr Parminder Singh Sandhu and Dr Savreet Khehra also apprised the farmers about various techniques of producing export quality basmati rice, identification, symptoms of attack and management of various insect/pests in crop. Experts also discussed the sowing of recommended varieties of basmati and advised the farmers to keep in touch with the PAU experts while adopting cultivation techniques.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts