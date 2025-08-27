Experts discuss techniques for quality basmati production

An awareness programme-cum-workshop was organised on production of export quality basmati rice by PAU-Farm Advisory Service Centre (FASC), here on Tuesday. The workshop was attended by more than 200 farmers.

FASC in-charge Dr Parvinder Singh highlighted the significance of export quality basmati rice and encouraged the farmers to adopt sustainable practices by emphasising on pesticide residue-free basmati cultivation for better income and good quality crop production, especially for export purpose.

Dr Pramod Kumar Tomar, Dr Gurmeet Singh, Dr Astha, Dr Rajan Bhatt, Dr Navjot Singh Brar, Dr Parminder Singh Sandhu and Dr Savreet Khehra also apprised the farmers about various techniques of producing export quality basmati rice, identification, symptoms of attack and management of various insect/pests in crop. Experts also discussed the sowing of recommended varieties of basmati and advised the farmers to keep in touch with the PAU experts while adopting cultivation techniques.