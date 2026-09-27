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Home / Amritsar / Experts dwell on migration, culture at GNDU

Experts dwell on migration, culture at GNDU

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Experts at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised a student outreach programme, “Des Pardes: Bol, Boli atte Sabhyachaar – Quest for Identity”, at the conference hall of Guru Nanak Bhawan, bringing together faculty members, college and school teachers, and students for an interdisciplinary discussion on migration, language, culture and identity.

Dr GS Bajwa, Head, School of Social Sciences, highlighted the significance of the discussion in the context of Punjab, where migration continues to influence the region’s social and cultural landscape.

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Chetan Mohan Joshi, a speaker and linguistic expert, emphasised the importance of questioning and dialogue, and explored the links between language and culture. Drawing on his own multilingual educational journey, he said language plays an important role in shaping confidence and identity. He also referred to Punjabi folk narratives such as Heer, Mirza and Jagga as repositories of collective memory, cautioning that the loss of traditional vocabulary could also lead to the loss of cultural knowledge.

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Dr Jagsir Singh engaged with students on the reasons behind migration and its impact on identity. He highlighted how children of migrants often negotiate between the culture inherited from their parents and the society in which they grow up, resulting in an evolving intergenerational relationship with language, traditions and heritage.

Dr Sukhdev Singh, a scholar and social scientist, linked migration with employment opportunities, education, infrastructure and governance. He drew attention to Punjab’s changing social landscape, where migration can contribute to ageing populations and increasingly depopulated rural areas.

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Dr Singh also discussed the distinction between language proficiency and cultural competence. Recalling an experience involving young students arriving in Sydney, he illustrated the cultural shock that can arise when expectations about life abroad meet the realities of independent living, employment and adaptation.

Dr Davinder Singh Johal brought a psychological and human dimension to the discussion, stressing the importance of mental well-being, self-discipline, reading, hobbies and meaningful engagement. Drawing on poetry and literature, he highlighted their role in emotional and intellectual enrichment.

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