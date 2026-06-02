Experts stress early diagnosis for better spine care outcomes

With spine disorders and trauma related injuries on the rise due to sedentary lifestyle, road accidents and an aging population, experts have highlighted the need for early diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and structured rehabilitation to improve patient outcomes.

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Addressing a public awareness programme, Dr Avtar Singh, Head of Department and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at Amandeep and Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, and Dr Ashwarya Mehra, Consultant Neuro and Spine Surgeon, discussed the latest approaches in integrated spine and trauma care.

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Dr Mehra said prolonged sitting, poor posture and increased life expectancy have contributed to a growing number of spine-related problems. While most cases of back pain improve with rest and physiotherapy, some patients may require medical evaluation for underlying structural conditions. Dr Avtar Singh noted that road traffic accidents and falls remain major causes of fractures and spinal injuries.