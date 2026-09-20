Experts stress strengthening ocular trauma services to reduce vision loss

With eye injuries emerging as a major cause of preventable vision loss, leading ocular-trauma specialists from across the country and abroad have called for greater emphasis on prevention, timely treatment and access to specialised care.

The issue came into focus at the three-day annual conference of the Ocular Trauma Society of India (OTSI), which is being held here. International experts and 58 national faculty members are participating in the programme.

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The society has declared October 9 as World Ocular Trauma Prevention Day to step up awareness about preventable eye injuries and promote safety measures among children, workers and road users.

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Experts at the meeting emphasised the importance of protective eyewear, workplace and road safety, early referral of injured patients and strengthening specialised ocular-trauma services.

The scientific programme covers injuries to the eyelids, orbit, cornea, lens, retina and optic nerve, besides other structures associated with the eye. Workshops on eyelid, orbital, lens and ocular wound repair are being conducted to provide practical training in managing complex injuries, said Dr Shakeen Singh noted ophthalmologist and vice-president of OTSI.

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The conference also features 160 free-paper presentations and 40 surgical and educational videos on clinical outcomes, diagnostic challenges, surgical techniques and newer approaches to ocular-trauma management.

Election Commissioner Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is the chief guest at the event. Padma Shri Dr AK Grover, former OTSI president, and Dr Gangadhara Sundar, president of the Asia Pacific Society of Ocular Trauma, are also participating.

The Dr G Mukherjee Oration is being delivered by an international faculty member, while Air Marshal Dr MS Boparai Oration is being conferred on Dr T Nirmal Frederick for his contribution to ophthalmology and ocular-trauma care.