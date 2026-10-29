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Home / Amritsar / Experts stress timely stroke treatment

Experts stress timely stroke treatment

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A 67-year-old woman who suffered an acute ischaemic stroke regained the ability to walk without support and communicate after undergoing a mechanical thrombectomy at a private hospital here.

The patient was brought to the emergency department with symptoms including sudden weakness in her left arm and leg, slurred speech and confusion. Initial brain imaging was performed to assess her condition, while vascular imaging detected a clot blocking blood flow in the right middle cerebral artery.

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Although she initially showed some improvement with medical management, her condition deteriorated about 15 hours later. Following a reassessment, cerebral angiography identified an obstruction in a branch of the artery.

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Dr Manik Mahajan, Additional Director, Neurology, at Fortis Escorts Hospital, said the medical team subsequently performed an endovascular mechanical thrombectomy, a catheter-based procedure to remove the clot. The procedure restored blood flow, and the patient showed neurological improvement. She was discharged after five days.

Sharing details of the case ahead of World Stroke Day, doctors at the hospital stressed the importance of recognising stroke symptoms and seeking emergency medical attention without delay.

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Dr Mahajan said sudden weakness on one side of the body, facial drooping or difficulty speaking required immediate medical assessment. Symptoms that improved or fluctuated should not be ignored, he added.

Dr Trimaan Singh Sikand, Consultant, Neuro-intervention, said mechanical thrombectomy was suitable for selected patients, depending on the location of the clot, imaging findings, the time elapsed since the onset of symptoms and the patient’s clinical condition.

He emphasised that prompt assessment and coordination among stroke specialists, neuro-interventionists and critical care teams were crucial for effective treatment.

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