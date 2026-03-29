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Home / Amritsar / ‘Explore worlds in words’ book exhibition at Amritsar women’s college

‘Explore worlds in words’ book exhibition at Amritsar women’s college

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:07 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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For representational purpose only. Illustration: Anshul Dogra
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BBK DAV College for Women here recently organised a book exhibition titled “Explore worlds in words: A book exhibition to inspire” under the aegis of Mahatma Hansraj Library of the college, aiming to nurture the spirit of reading and intellectual curiosity among students.

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The exhibition was inaugurated by theatre artist Kewal Dhaliwal and college Principal Pushpinder Walia.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members of various departments.

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Prominent bookstores and publishers of Amritsar attended the event, showcasing a wide and diverse collection of books. The exhibition featured various books on academics, literature, history, mythology, self-help, competitive examinations, and fiction, attracting readers from all disciplines.

Walia said such initiatives were paramount for promoting the habit of reading among students, especially in the digital age. Books were timeless companions that not only deepened knowledge but also cultivated critical thinking, empathy, and imagination, she added.

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She exhorted students to develop a lifelong relationship with books for academic excellence and holistic growth.

Dhaliwal, in his address, highlighted the transformative power of literature in shaping society and individual perspectives.

He said reading broadened horizons, nurtured creativity, and built sensitivity — qualities that were essential for artistic and personal expression.

He exhorted students to read beyond their curricula, and explore diverse genres for a better understanding of human experiences and cultural narratives.

College Librarian Swati Datta said the primary objective of the exhibition was to enrich young minds, and ensure access to a wider range of quality books under one roof.

She hoped that the exhibition would inspire students to make reading an integral part of their daily lives.

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