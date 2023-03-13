'Exposure visit' of Manipur students concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

A week-long exposure visit of 30 students of Yuva Sangam Manipur to Punjab concluded here on Sunday. They were on an educational and cultural exposure visit to the state, organised by the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and (CUPB). During their visit they learned about Punjabi culture.

Yuva Sangam, an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, aims to strengthen people-to-people connect and build empathy between the youth of the north-eastern states and the rest of India. They visited religious and cultural places such as Takht Damdama Sahib, National Martyrs Memorial Hussainiwala, Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala, Rock Garden Chandigarh, and Virasat-e-Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib.

On Saturday, the student paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and visited Jallianwala Bagh.