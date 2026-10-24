Extortion accused held after exchange of fire near Goindwal Sahib, aide escapes

A Goindwal Sahib police team, which was patrolling the area and searching for suspicious persons, apprehended an accused today following an exchange of fire near Goindwal Sahib.

SSP Surendra Lamba said the police spotted two suspicious persons moving on foot and attempted to intercept and search them. During the operation, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police party.

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The police retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the suspects sustained a bullet injury and was apprehended on the spot, while his accomplice managed to flee. A coordinated search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

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An illegal weapon was recovered from the spot. The injured accused was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

During preliminary questioning, the arrested accused was identified as Manpreet, alias Manna, a resident of Khawaspur. Initial investigations indicated his alleged involvement in three recent extortion-linked firing incidents under the jurisdiction of the Goindwal Sahib police station.

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Further investigations are underway to ascertain his role in these cases and identify other persons involved. Efforts are also being made to apprehend his absconding accomplice.

The SSP said that during the past year, the police had arrested around 100 gangster associates. He urged youngsters not to be lured by gangsters operating from abroad and advised them to return to the mainstream.