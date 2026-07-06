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Home / Amritsar / Extortion bid: Amritsar Police arrest 2 for firing at bizman's shop

Extortion bid: Amritsar Police arrest 2 for firing at bizman's shop

One of the arrested accused was injured while trying to escape; investigation revealed the businessman had allegedly received multiple extortion calls before gunmen opened fire at his shop on July 1.

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar along with other cops at the encounter spot in Amritsar. Tribune photo
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The Amritsar Police has arrested two alleged associates involved in firing at a businessman’s shop and in attempting to extort money from him.

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One of the accused sustained a bullet injury during an alleged bid to snatch a police weapon and escape from custody on Madan Mohan Malviya Road in the heart of the city.

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Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while sharing details, said, that a few rounds were fired at the shutter of a businessman’s shop on July 1.

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The shop owner initially refrained from approaching the police and was reluctant to lodge a formal complaint. However, after the incident came to the notice of police, detailed investigation was launched.

During the probe, police found that the businessman had allegedly been receiving extortion calls before the firing incident, suggesting that the attack was intended to intimidate him into paying money.

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An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station here.

Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police identified the accused as Jashanpreet Singh (19) and Sajanpreet Singh (26), both residents of Veeram village here.

Separate police teams were constituted and both accused were arrested from Majitha on Monday.

Police said Sajanpreet allegedly attempted to flee when the raiding party reached to arrest him and sustained an injury to his right foot.

In a separate incident, while Jashanpreet Singh was being brought back to Amritsar, the police vehicle slowed near Madan Mohan Malviya Road after an animal suddenly came in front of it. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly scuffled with the escorting policemen in an attempt to escape.

Bhullar said Jashanpreet forcibly opened the rear door of the vehicle and tried to snatch the official carbine from an accompanying ASI.

After allegedly grabbing the weapon, he pointed the loaded firearm towards the police.

Police claimed that the officer immediately held the barrel of the weapon and pushed it downward to prevent the accused from opening fire.

During the struggle, one round was discharged, striking Jashanpreet in his left leg. He was immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment.

Following the incident, police registered another FIR under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act at Civil Lines police station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jashanpreet has one previous criminal case registered against him under the NDPS Act by the STF, SAS Nagar, involving the recovery of 260 grams of heroin.

Police said further investigation is under way to ascertain the larger conspiracy behind the extortion calls and the firing incident, and to identify others involved.

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