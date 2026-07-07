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Home / Amritsar / Extortion suspect shot at while trying to flee custody

Extortion suspect shot at while trying to flee custody

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar with other officials at the encounter site in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Amritsar police have arrested two alleged associates accused of opening fire at a businessman’s shop and attempting to extort money from him.

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One of the accused sustained a bullet injury during an alleged attempt to snatch a police weapon and escape from custody on Madan Mohan Malviya Road in the heart of the city.

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Sharing details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a few rounds were fired at the shutter of the businessman’s shop on July 1. The shop owner initially refrained from approaching the police and was reluctant to lodge a formal complaint. However, after the incident came to the police’s notice, officials initiated an inquiry and launched a detailed investigation.

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During the probe, the police found that the businessman had allegedly been receiving extortion calls before the firing incident, suggesting that the attack was intended to intimidate him into paying money. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station.

Bhullar said that using technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police identified the accused as Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jashan (19), and Sajanpreet Singh, alias Sajan (26), both residents of Veeram village. Separate police teams were constituted, and the duo was arrested from Majitha on Monday.

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He said Sajanpreet allegedly attempted to flee when the police team moved in to arrest him and sustained an injury to his right foot during the escape attempt.

In a separate incident, while Jashanpreet Singh was being brought back to Amritsar, the police vehicle slowed near Madan Mohan Malviya Road after an animal suddenly came in front of it. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly scuffled with the escorting policemen in an attempt to escape.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Jashanpreet forcibly opened the rear door of the vehicle and allegedly tried to snatch the official carbine from an accompanying Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). After allegedly grabbing the weapon, he pointed the loaded firearm at the police party.

The police claimed that the ASI immediately held the barrel of the weapon and pushed it downward to prevent the accused from opening fire. During the struggle, one round was discharged, striking Jashanpreet in the left leg. He was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment.

Following the incident, the police registered another FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at the Civil Lines police station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Jashanpreet Singh has one previous criminal case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the STF, SAS Nagar, involving the recovery of 260 grams of heroin.

The police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the larger conspiracy behind the extortion calls and the firing incident, besides identifying any other persons involved.

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