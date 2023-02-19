Eyebrows raised over new Tarn Taran Improvement Trust Chairman's selection

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 18

A large number of AAP volunteers in a meeting organised here on Saturday expressed their resentment over the appointment of Rajinder Singh Usman as the Chairman of Improvement Trust, Tarn Taran. The meeting was chaired by Master Tasveer Singh, chairman of the Dispute Redressal Committee.

Kulwant Singh Pannun, Shingara Singh, Gurvant Singh, Rajwant Singh Dhillon and Nirmajit Singh were among others who addressed the gathering on the occasion. The speakers said the Improvement Trust was meant for developing Tarn Taran town and the Chairman must be from the town.

The leaders said earlier Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had appointed one unknown person Varun Kumar from Rajasansi (Amritsar) as the Chairman of the Trust whose selection was opposed by them, forcing the government to cancel the appointment of Varun Kumar.

They said as Usman village falls in Patti constituency, the officer must be selected from among the party volunteers. They said the government should not hesitate about selecting a candidate from outside the party. The party must try this experiment.

When contacted, Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, said the resentment of the party volunteers was quite right as they worked hard for the victory of the party in the state as well as in Tarn Taran constituency. Dr Sohal said the party had the right to appoint anybody for this post, but not at the cost of the genuine party volunteers. The Tarn Taran Improvement Trust is meant for developing the town and a party volunteer from the area must be considered for the post.