Failing to trace Amritpal Singh, police paste his posters in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

A day after ‘Amritpal wanted’ posters were pasted at the Gurdaspur and Pathankot railway stations, the Amritsar police pasted posters at the Amritsar railway station here on Thursday.

Waris Punjab De head and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest since the search operation launched by the Punjab Police against him and his supporters on March 18. He gave a slip to the cops in Jalandhar area.

In the past 25 days, the police have arrested hundreds of his supporters while his close associates were transferred to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after imposing the stringent National Security Act against them.

Recently, the police arrested his close aide Pappalpreet Singh from Kathunangal area here and shifted him to Assam jail. Pappalpreet was alleged to be a mentor of Amritpal Singh. He had helped him during his escape. After changing appearances, they moved at different locations before they got separated in Hoshiarpur on March 28 when the police teams were chasing them from a dera.

In the posters put up at different locations, including the entrance of the Amritsar railway station, the cops urged the people to inform the police on the given numbers in case they have any information about the whereabouts of Amritpal. The police said the name of the informer would be kept a secret.

The posters were also pasted at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport and the Amritsar-Attari Wagah joint checkpost, a police official said. On Wednesday, the posters were put up at the Gurdaspur, Batala, Dinanagar, Dhariwal and Pathankot railway stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said Amritpal Singh was wanted by the Punjab Police in several criminal cases. He had been evading arrest for the past 25 days. Therefore, the Punjab Police have pasted posters in public places where people come and go in huge numbers. The posters are being pasted at the railway station, the bus stand, the airport and the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost.

Meanwhile, expecting that Amritpal could appear at any one of three Takhts for surrender, the police have been keeping a close eye while security has been beefed up in the state in view of the Baisakhi celebrations.