Faith and festivity mark celebrations to welcome New Year in city

The city witnessed the New Year with grand celebrations, especially at the Golden Temple, where devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings for peace, prosperity and good health.

As the clock approached midnight, the sacred shrine wore a resplendent look, bathed in soft golden lights that reflected beautifully in the holy sarovar, creating a serene and spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

From the early hours, devotees began arriving at the Golden Temple complex, braving the winter chill to welcome the New Year in prayer and contemplation. Special arrangements were made by the shrine management and district administration to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims.

Additional security personnel were deployed, queue systems were streamlined and langar services were strengthened to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for all visitors. The soothing recitation of Gurbani added to the sense of calm and devotion that marked the beginning of the year.

Outside the temple complex, the festive spirit spilled onto the streets. Heritage Street emerged as a major attraction, drawing locals and tourists alike. The streets buzzed with energy as people strolled along illuminated pathways, soaking in the celebratory mood.

Cultural performances, live music and spontaneous dance routines brought vibrancy to the night, while cafes and eateries remained packed, offering special New Year menus and warm refreshments.

Families, groups of friends and visitors from across the country were seen clicking photographs, exchanging greetings and ushering in the New Year with smiles and laughter. Street performers and artists added colour to the celebrations, while vendors selling balloons, glowing accessories and snacks did brisk business.

Police and civic authorities maintained a visible presence across key locations, ensuring traffic management and public safety. Despite the large gatherings, the celebrations remained peaceful and well organised.

As the New Year dawned, the city resonated with a sense of hope and renewal. Blending spiritual devotion with cultural festivity, the celebrations reflected the unique character of the city.