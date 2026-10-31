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Home / Amritsar / Faith cannot justify polluting rivers: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Faith cannot justify polluting rivers: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Flags dumping of plastic waste into UBDC canal

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Neha Saini
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. File photo
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Raising concern over the repeated dumping of plastic, religious pictures and worship materials into canals, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has questioned the continued violation of basic civic and environmental responsibilities in the name of religious faith.Aujla raised the issue after noticing the polluted condition of canal water while passing Taran Wala Pul and shared his disappointment across his official social media platforms. Expressing anger over the practice, he said throwing religious pictures, worship materials, plastic and household waste into flowing water had become a recurring problem, despite the serious environmental consequences.

“Stop harming nature in the name of religious faith,” he appealed, questioning the contradiction of people respectfully keeping religious symbols in their homes but discarding them into canals after religious ceremonies.

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He pointed out that the canal water was not only important for the city's water supply but also reaches the sarovar. “Water from this canal reaches the holy sarovar and it is also being used in projects aimed at supplying clean drinking water to the city. Dumping waste into the water is therefore highly irresponsible. If such practices continue, water quality may deteriorate, making it increasingly challenging to maintain water suitable for drinking and other uses in the future,” he said.

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The UBDC draws water from Ravi. A special water channel called the Hansli, connected to the canal system near Taran Wala Pul, carries water towards the holy sarovar. A separate underground pipeline network, developed in 1990, supplies water to five historic sarovars, including those at Golden Temple, Santokhsar, Kaulsar, Ramsar and Bibeksar. Although, a filtration system has been installed before the water reaches sarovar.

Aujla said the repeated dumping of plastic was particularly alarming as it does not decompose easily and continues to pollute water bodies. Besides affecting aquatic life, plastic waste also endangers birds and animals that depend on these water sources.

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He said such practices often continue unchecked, despite there being a ban on doing so according to muncipal and environmental laws. Emphasising that religious faith should not become an excuse for environmental damage, Aujla said the teachings of all religions promote respect for nature and living beings. He urged people to adopt responsible ways of disposing of religious materials instead of throwing them into canals.

He also appealed to residents to help remove waste from the banks of water bodies and prevent further dumping, stressing that keeping canals clean cannot be left to the administration alone.

“Water is life, and protecting it is a collective responsibility,” he said.

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