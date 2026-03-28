Fake currency dropped from drone raises red flag over near border

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This is the first instance of fake currency being smuggled through drones in the region — a method so far largely used for narcotics and arms trafficking.

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“This may be an attempt of testing a new channel to systematically inject counterfeit notes into the Indian economy,” said a senior Punjab police official. “What looks like a small seizure could be a pilot run,” he added. He pointed out that drone-based delivery allowed precise, low-risk drops that are harder to intercept.

Unlike drugs or weapons, fake currency directly targets financial stability, said another official. The incident also exposes a potential blind spot in existing counter-drone systems being used to detect consignments. Smaller payloads like currency packets can evade radar and surveillance grids, making these an attractive option for hostile networks.

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Investigators are now probing whether the consignment was meant for a local distribution chain, and if similar drops have gone undetected in the past. The seized notes have been sent for forensic analysis to trace their origin and printing quality — key indicators of whether they are part of a larger, organised counterfeit operation.

With smuggling networks diversifying their tactics, officials say the threat is no longer confined to law and order but extends to economic security.

The BSF and Punjab police have intensified surveillance, but the incident underscores the urgent need for upgraded anti-drone technology and closer coordination among intelligence and financial enforcement agencies.