Fake currency seized in Amritsar

In three separate operations along the Amritsar border belt, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered counterfeit Indian currency and drugs from areas close to the International Border here.

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In the first case, the BSF recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.98 lakh from near the Daoke Boder Outpost.

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BSF personnel handed over the same to the Gharinda police and lodged a complaint following which a case under Sections 178, 179, 180 and 61(2) of the BNS was registered against an unidentified person. The police have launched an investigation to identify the person behind the counterfeit currency.

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Similarly, in another incident, the BSF recovered a 577-gm packet containing methamphetamine, popularly known as ICE, along with packing material from near the Kahangarh BOP.

The recovery was made during an operation by C Company of 181 Battalion BSF. A case under Sections 21-C, 23, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against an unidentified person. The police have also taken

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the contraband into possession for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police recovered another packet containing 766 gm of opium from near Burj village. According to the police, the packet had allegedly been thrown by an unidentified person. Acting on information, a police team reached the spot, where BSF personnel from B Company of 45 Battalion at the Ghoga BOP were also present.

The BSF recorded the recovery of the packet, which bore a yellow tape and had a hook-like feature on its upper portion, hinting that it was dropped by a drone. A case under Sections 18-B and 61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered in this regard.