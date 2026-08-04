Fake SHO dupes Amritsar gun house owner of licensed pistol

A man allegedly posing as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Civil Lines police station duped the owner of a licensed gun house into handing over a pistol by making a fake phone call and sending an accomplice dressed in a police uniform.

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Following an investigation, the Civil Lines police have registered a case against Sukha Singh, alias Harry, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali village, on the complaint of Karan Bhatia, owner of Bhatia Gun House on Court Road. The accused has been arrested, while the pistol is yet to be recovered.

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Investigating officer Jaskaran Singh said the probe revealed that the accused had previous criminal cases registered against him. The police are questioning him to recover the weapon and ascertain whether others were involved in the fraud.

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According to the complaint, Karan Bhatia received a phone call a few days ago from a man who identified himself as Gurpreet Singh, SHO of the Civil Lines police station. The caller informed him that a police employee would visit the gun house to purchase a pistol and asked him to show the visitor a suitable weapon and send it along with him.

Shortly afterwards, a man dressed in a police uniform arrived at the gun house, selected a pistol and left with it. When no further communication came from the purported SHO for the next two days, Bhatia contacted the actual Civil Lines SHO, Gurpreet Singh, only to learn that no such call had been made and no police personnel had been sent to purchase a firearm.

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Realising that he had been duped, Bhatia immediately informed the police. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the gun house, identified the suspect and arrested him. The police said efforts are underway to recover the stolen pistol and determine whether the accused was involved in similar incidents.