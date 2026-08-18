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Home / Amritsar / Family attempts self-immolation over property dispute in Amritsar

Family attempts self-immolation over property dispute in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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High drama was witnessed along the Bhandari Bridge when a migrant family allegedly attempted self-immolation over a property dispute.

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Gokul Parsad and his wife Urmila, both residents of Tahliwala Bazaars, accused the police of inaction. They alleged that their son was arrested by the police and sent to jail in a fabricated case under the influence of the accused.

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The police, however, intervened on time and prevented the family from taking the extreme step.

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The family members were counselled, and sent to the Economic Offence wing, where their complaint was pending.

According to the family, the dispute pertains to a small shop and adjoining property in Chhajju Mall Gali in the Kot Baba Deep Singh area. Gokul Parsad claimed that he had purchased the shop from his family in 2009 and that it was registered in his name. He said for the past eight years, his family had been facing harassment as the accused were threatening and asking them to vacate the property.

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Gokul named three persons, identified as Ramesh, Dinesh and Bunty, learnt to be his relatives. He said he had returned from Lucknow to secure his son’s release.

Urmila claimed that she had also got the disputed property registered through her nephew, Dinesh, after paying the full consideration amount along with the requisite government fee. She said the dispute had been continuing for nearly eight years and that she had approached the police several times during the past year, but alleged that no concrete action had been taken.

SHO Baljinder Singh said the family was counselled.

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