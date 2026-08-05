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Home / Amritsar / Family, coaches’ belief behind Commonwealth silver: Lovepreet

Family, coaches’ belief behind Commonwealth silver: Lovepreet

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:34 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Lovepreet Singh, who bagged a silver medal in weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games, credited his coaches, family and the elderly for his success.

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He said it was their belief that gave him the strength to change every challenge into an opportunity.

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Lovepreet completed a total of 388 kg for finishing second. Hailing from Bal Sikandar, a village near the International Border, the weightlifter comes from a humble background.

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His father works as a tailor.

Dreaming of making it big since childhood, Lovepreet got inclined towards the sport during his school days.

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A Navy officer, Lovepreet won the silver medal in the men’s 110+ kg category. Despite a record lift of 388 kg, he was slightly edged by New Zealand’s David Liti, who lifted a total of 389 kg combined in the snatch and clean and jerk categories.

He lifted 176 kg (record lift in the games) in snatch and 212 kg in clean and jerk.

David Andrew of New Zealand won the gold medal with a lift of 389 kg and England’s Andrew Griffith a bronze medal. He had clinched a silver medal at the 2021 and a bronze medal in 2022.

Before making it to the senior team, he had won a bronze medal in the Asian Youth Championship in 2017 and a gold medal in the Commonwealth Youth Games in the 105 kg category. He was accorded a warm welcome upon his return from CWG concluded at Glasgow, Scotland, on August 2, on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, Lovepreet was attended a felicitation ceremony hosted by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi.

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