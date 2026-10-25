Family seeks CBI probe into teacher’s death

The family of a schoolteacher who died more than four months ago has sought a CBI or independent agency probe into his death, alleging discrepancies between the autopsy report and the police claim that he died in a road accident.

Jagdeep Singh died under mysterious circumstances on June 1. His brother alleged that the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the case had concluded that he died in a road accident involving five minors.

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The family alleged that the post-mortem report indicated that the injuries on his body had been caused by a sharp weapon.

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Jagdeep Singh was killed while returning home after dropping his daughter off for tuition. The police had apprehended five minors following a preliminary probe and registered an FIR on the charge of murder. Two of the accused are now out on bail.

In the challan presented before the court, the SIT claimed that Jagdeep Singh’s death was the result of a road accident caused by the minors’ reckless driving. The SIT stated that the accident left him with critical head injuries and that he died on the spot.

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The police later amended the FIR, adding sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim’s family alleged that Jagdeep Singh was murdered and suspected that the incident was linked to a dispute at the school where he worked as an art and craft teacher.

According to the family, he had stopped some individuals allegedly involved in selling drugs on the school premises, leading to a dispute.

The family also suspected the involvement of a village sarpanch and alleged that the accused were relatives of a minister from the ruling party.

The case returned to the spotlight recently after AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab Sachin Pilot met the family in Jandiala Guru.

SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.