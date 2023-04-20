Fans given to leprosy colony residents

Tarn Taran, April 19
Thirty-six fans were distributed among the needy during a function organised at the Sri Ram Mandir Lerposy Colony here on Wednesday. The initiative was taken by employees of the Saanjh Kendra running under the control of district police. Rishipal Singh, Deputy Commissioner, and Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, SSP, were the chief guests of the function. The DC and the SSP appreciated the prevailing atmosphere in the colony.
