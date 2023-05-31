Farewell at BBK DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised a farewell party to bid adieu to the outgoing classes of the college. The programme was devoted to the joyous moments spent by the students in the college. During the programme, students put forth dancing, singing and musical performances. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their accomplishments during their time in the college and wished them luck for future. She advised them to work hard to enhance their internal beauty, for exuberance of pure souls always spreads positivity and love. The highlight of the programme was the fashion show. Khushi Kapoor of BA (Semester VI) won the title of ‘Miss BBK Charming’, Mehak Kashyap of BSc Medical (Semester VI) bagged the title of ‘Miss BBK Ethnic’ and Monika of MA English (Semester VI) was crowned as Miss BBK Dynamic.

Career Talk at DAV College

A lecture on ‘Career in IT Sector’ was organised on the college campus for the students of classes XI and XII. More than 50 students from various streams attended the lecture. Principal of the college, Dr Amardeep Gupta was the key note speaker on the occasion. He said booming IT sector in India has plenty of jobs for fresh computer science graduates. Candidates are getting attractive job offers from leading MNC IT companies. In addition, candidates with high percentage of marks and good communication skills as well as sound computing skills do not confront any problem in getting a job. He also gave a detailed overview of the scope of IT in today’s competitive world. Dr Gupta further added that the college was running numerous computer courses, which are quite helpful in getting the desired placements. He also said the courses such as BCA, BSc IT, BDMM, DCA, BVoc and MSc Computer Science really help the students to shape their career and brighten their future. Dr Gupta opined that computer professionals can get jobs in non-IT sectors such as universities, research, private and public industries.

Pupils of evening school ace exams

Students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s PD Kumar Memorial Gyandeep School (Free School for under privileged) excelled in Punjab Board’s Class X examination. The school, run under the direction of the Management Committee of the Bhavans SL public School, got cent percent result in the Punjab Board’s Class X examination. All the students cleared the exam in first division. Out of 12 students of Gyandeep Vidyalaya, 6 students scored more than 80 per cent marks and 10 students scored more than 75 per cent marks. As many as seven students in English subject, six in Hindi subject, two in social sciences, two in mathematics obtained more than 90 marks, proving that even in the absence of resources, their goal can be achieved if proper guidance is given. School student Khushi secured the first position in her class by securing 84 per cent marks.

Seminar on National Cadet Corps

GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, organised a seminar on National Cadet Corps with Colonel Karnail Singh, Commanding Officer of 11th Punjab Battalion, NCC, Amritsar. He was the chief guest. He was welcomed by the school principal and NCC cadets. He exhorted the students to join the NCC saying that it would help in developing character, comradeship, ideals of service and capacity for leadership, arousing interest in the defence of the country by providing service training to youth, and building up a reserve to enable the Indian Armed Forces to expand rapidly during a national emergency. The seminar was organised to create awareness among students regarding the importance of the NCC. Principal Paramjit Kumar thanked the guest and encouraged the students to become an asset for the nation .

Girls excel in PSEB Class XII exams

In the PSEB Class XII results announced recently, girl students of Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Khaila Kalan, excelled in the exams. Navreet Kaur secured the first position in the school with 87 per cent marks followed by Kiranjit Kaur who came second with 83 per cent marks, Kiranjit Kaur third with 82 per cent and Anjali fourth with 81 per cent, bringing glory to the school, parents and the village. On the occasion, Principal Guninderjit Kaur distributed sweets among meritorious students and parents. Navreet Kaur said she would not go abroad under any pretext, but wanted to serve the country by staying with her family. She said she wanted to try for civil services.

Two students honoured

Tarn Taran: A two-member student team of Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa (Sarhali), that bagged the first position in the educational competition dedicated to the martyrdom of fifth Sikh Guru Sri Arjun Dev was honoured in the school on Tuesday. Dr Ritu, principal of the school, said that in the quiz competition, Gurman Kaur of Class V and Gobind Singh of Class IV got the first position. The principal said that the competition was organised by Guru Nanak Naam Lewa Welfare Society, Naushehra Pannuan, in Dilawarpur village. OC/ TNS

47 meritorious students feted

Amritsar: Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar on Tuesday honoured 47 students from various schools of the city, who emerged toppers in Classes XII and X exams held by various boards. Encouraging them and calling them future of the country, Talwar said, "Today's children and young generation will be movers and shakers of the future. Some of these children will become politicians, doctors, engineers and officers and take the vanguard of the country. It is heartening to see such dedication among them."Many of these students achieved top positions in the district in the CBSE, ICSE and PSEB exams. Additional Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh, District Education Officer (Secondary) Sushil Tuli, District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma and other officials were also present on the occasion.