Farewell party

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women hosted a farewell event to bid adieu to the outgoing classes of the college. The event, 'Waqt-e-Rukhsat…till we meet again!', was aimed at recollecting experiences and joyous moments of the students during their time in the college. The programme featured scintillating performances by students, including dance and music. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students on their accomplishments during their tenure as students in the college and wished them luck for future. Encouraging them to nurture their internal beauty, Dr Walia emphasised the importance of cultivating positivity and love. She further underscored the transformative power of education, particularly in the context of women empowerment. A significant feature of the event was the fashion show, which highlighted the concept of beauty with brains. Rushika of B Design was crowned as Miss BBK, Nimrata of BBA secured the first runners-up position for the title Miss BBK and Tamanna secured the 2nd runners-up position for the title Miss BBK DAV. Additionally, Arshnoor Kaur of BBA won the title Ms BBK Confident and Jhanvi of B Design bagged the title Ms BBK Elegant.

Workshop on Teaching Practices

A training workshop on Innovative Teaching Practices for ICT teachers was conducted for the teachers of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public Schools by the Directorate of Education under the flagship of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society. In a bid to enhance teaching methodologies and foster innovation in the field of ICT education a training session on "Softwares and Programming Fundamentals" was organised by the team of Start Coding. This training session served as a catalyst for empowering educators to harness the power of technology in the classroom. Participants learned how to design engaging coding challenges.

Workshop on health of kids

Under the guidance of chairman Avinash Mohindru and principal director Dr Anita Bhalla, Bhavans conducted a two-day capacity building workshop on health and wellness of schoolgoing children, which concluded on Tuesday. Laveena Rajput, principal, Army Public School, Beas, and Menka, principal, Army Public School, Tibri, were the resource persons.

