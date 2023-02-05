Farewell party at GND DAV

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A farewell party was organised by Guru Nanak Dev DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, with Principal Paramjeet Kumar chairing the event. Students bid adieu to outgoing students of Class XII. A prayer song was sung and thought provoking speeches were delivered. Students recollected memories and the time spent by their seniors in the school and bid farewell to them with a heavy heart, but with a hope that they fair well in their life. The Principal wished success of the students in every sphere of life. The main attraction of the day was the bhangra event, where the juniors enthralled the gathering with their rhythmic dance steps. Cultural events commenced with a prayer song followed by power packed dance performance of Class XI students.

Career guidance workshop

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Amritsar, and Ministry of Youth Programmes and Sports, Government of India, organised career guidance workshop in the district in collaboration with the District Employment and Enterprise Office, Amritsar, and Saroop Rani Government College for Women. The programme started with a welcome speech of Manjit Kaur. At the beginning of the programme, Principal Dr Daljit Kaur welcomed all guests with saplings. The speakers of the programme were Vikramjit Singh, Deputy Director of Employment and Enterprise Office, EGTO Naresh Kumar, Career advisor Gaurav Kumar and Jasbir Singh Gill from the District Education Department. All speakers interacted with the youth and answered their questions. The programme discussed about jobs, self-employment, foreign employment, etc. in detail. At the end of the programme, District Youth Officer Akanksha Mahawariya presented mementos to the chief guest and speakers from Nehru Yuva Kendra. About 300 youths of the district participated in the programme.

Prof honoured by radiological assn

Dr Amandeep Singh, professor, Department of Radiology at Sri Guru Ramdas University of Health Sciences, Amritsar, and Director ACS Diagnostics, got three prestigious honours in the field of radiology at the 75th annual conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, held at GNDU. He is the first radiologist in India to get these three awards simultaneously.