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Home / Amritsar / Farm bodies, AAP halqa incharge at loggerheads

Farm bodies, AAP halqa incharge at loggerheads

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:22 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Farmer unions and halqa incharge of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party Sonia Mann have been at loggerheads over the control of a Kirti Kisan Union office at Rajasansi.

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Sonia Mann is the daughter Baldev Singh Mann, a prominent leader of the KKU, who lost his life to militants during 1986. KKU leader Jatinder Singh Chinna said the party office served not only as an office but a memorial to the memory of farm leaders Baldev Singh Mann.

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“Sonia Mann might be the daughter of Baldev Mann but she has not proven to an heir to his legacy and ideology,” he said, adding Mann laid his life for the people but Sonia Mann chose a political path which was against the interest of the masses.

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Sonia Mann had remained actively involved in the farmers agitation at Delhi borders. She even contested 2022 assembly elections at Samyukt Kisan Morchafrom Rajasansi. However, after the formation of the AAP government, she got closer to the party and was subsequently made halqa incharge from Rajasansi.

Farmer leaders claimed that aspiring to contest the Assembly elections from Rajasansi, Sonia Mann wants to turn it into an AAP office. They alleged that the union would not succumb to any pressure exerted by the ruling party or the police and the building would continue to work as the farmers’ office.

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