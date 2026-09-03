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Home / Amritsar / Farm experts issue advisory as sheath blight triggers fear in Amritsar

Farm experts issue advisory as sheath blight triggers fear in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:01 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The disease generally develops on lower leaf sheaths of paddy plants and appears as oval or irregular water-soaked greenish-grey lesions. FILE PHOTO
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With paddy and basmati crops at a crucial stage of growth, farmers have been advised to remain vigilant against sheath blight, a fungal disease that can cause considerable crop damage if left unchecked.

Agricultural experts said the disease generally develops on the lower leaf sheaths of paddy plants and appears as oval or irregular, water-soaked greenish-grey lesions. These gradually enlarge and turn straw-coloured before spreading to other parts of the plant. High humidity and excessive moisture in the crop favour the development of the disease.

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Experts advised farmers to avoid excessive application of nitrogen and maintain proper spacing between plants to reduce humidity within the crop canopy. They also recommended avoiding unnecessary irrigation and ensuring proper water management.

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For chemical control, farmers have been advised to spray a recommended fungicide when the first symptoms of the disease appear. The fungicide should be thoroughly mixed in 200 litres of water and sprayed uniformly over the crop. A second spray may be undertaken 15 days after the first, if required.

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