DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Farm fires down 56% in Amritsar this year

Farm fires down 56% in Amritsar this year

Only 280 incidents reported so far this season against 633 last year

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:06 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Last year, 633 incidents of stubble burning were reported till November 7, while this year, only 280 fields have been affected so far. file
Advertisement

The district administration’s efforts to check rising cases of stubble burning have shown remarkable results this year, with a 56 per cent reduction in such incidents compared to last year. Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said this success was possible due to proper management, awareness campaigns and cooperation from farmers.

Advertisement

During a meeting with officials on stubble management, the Deputy Commissioner said last year, 633 incidents of stubble burning were reported till November 7, while this year, only 280 fields have been affected so far. He appreciated the hard work of officials and urged them to continue their efforts in the coming days to help farmers complete the wheat sowing season smoothly.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said stubble burning damages the valuable organic matter in the soil, which is essential for soil health and fertility. It also causes air pollution and affects road visibility, creating problems for traffic.

Advertisement

The DC said district administration teams are regularly keeping a check on farm fires and teams are dispatched to the spot after information is received from remote sensing centre. A majority of the farmers have already started alternate management of the crop residue, he said.

Meanwhile, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rohit Gupta has extended the ban on stubble burning in the district from November 14 to December 14. The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which empowers the administration to act in the interest of public safety and agricultural protection.

Advertisement

The ADM stated that farmers must use Super SMS or SMS machines attached to combine harvesters during paddy harvesting to manage the residue instead of burning it, especially in areas where stubble baling is not practiced.

The district administration has urged farmers to follow these directions strictly to protect the environment and maintain soil fertility. While most of the paddy crop has already been harvested, the late-sown basmati crop is still standing in the fields awaiting harvesting.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts