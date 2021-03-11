Farm labourer commits suicide in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 7

A resident of Chheena Bidhi Chand village, a border area, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from an electricity poll on the outskirts of the village.

The deceased had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Surinder Singh Shindu (38), a farm labourer. He was working with farmer Navroop Singh, a resident of the village. He was tensed for the past few days.

Earlier, deceased Sukhwinder, farmer Navroop and another resident Hardial Singh, along with five other unidentified persons, were booked on the complaint of Rajpal Singh, another resident of the village on May 5. Rajpal had alleged that they fired at his house on May 3 and he managed to save himself and others.

The Sarai Amanat Khan police had been conducting raids at Sukhwinder’s house to arrest him for the past few days and he was staying away from his home, fearing arrested by the police.

Sonu, wife of the deceased, alleged that the police, Rajpal and his associates had been threatening the family.

SI Dilbag Singh, investigating officer, said a report under Section 174 of the CrPC had been lodged in this regard.

Later, the deceased’s family staged a dharna in front of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station. They demanded to book Rajpal and his associates for abetting the victim to commit suicide.