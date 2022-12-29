Farm leaders threaten to extend protest at toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 28

Farmers protesting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here for the last 33 days paid tributes to Chhote Sahibzade on Wednesday and remembered their sacrifice. The agitators also performed gurbani kirtan on this occasion.

The farm leaders contended that innocent people were tortured during the Mughal period, and that even now, the rulers of the country have the same mindset. They complained that injustice is being wrought every day to innocent citizens. They rued that state and national-level leaders are not bothered about such issues.

The farmers warned that they would not lift the protest at any cost. Gurbachan Singh Chabba of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee said, “The government is hoping that the intense cold wave would force the farmers to end their protest. We had sat on the Delhi borders for over a year and here sitting outside DC offices we feel like we are at our home.” He suggested that the government should initiate a dialogue with the agitators. He stressed that a delay in having a dialogue could cost the government dearly.

Slamming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue of toll plazas in state, KMSC General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Despite the fact that the CM says that toll plazas are illegal, new toll plazas are still being constructed.”

The KMSC leaders also warned that they could extend their protests at toll plazas beyond January 15 if their demands are not met.