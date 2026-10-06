Farm machinery on display at exhibition on Oct 8

A district-level farmers’ training camp and agricultural exhibition will be held at Inder Farm on GT Road, Jandiala Guru, on October 8 to familiarise farmers with modern farming techniques, new agricultural machinery and the latest developments in the sector.

The event is being organised by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Amritsar. Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dussanj said agriculture experts would deliver lectures on various aspects of modern and sustainable farming.

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Farmers will be briefed on the scientific management of crop residue, efficient use of agricultural machinery and other issues related to crop production and farm management. Demonstrations of new farm machinery and technologies will also be conducted during the camp.

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Exhibitions by various government departments, agriculture-related companies and institutions, and self-help groups will form part of the event. Farmers will have an opportunity to learn about the latest agricultural machinery, farm inputs, technical products and services directly from participating organisations.