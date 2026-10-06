DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Farm machinery on display at exhibition on Oct 8

Farm machinery on display at exhibition on Oct 8

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:55 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Advertisement

A district-level farmers’ training camp and agricultural exhibition will be held at Inder Farm on GT Road, Jandiala Guru, on October 8 to familiarise farmers with modern farming techniques, new agricultural machinery and the latest developments in the sector.

The event is being organised by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Amritsar. Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dussanj said agriculture experts would deliver lectures on various aspects of modern and sustainable farming.

Advertisement

Farmers will be briefed on the scientific management of crop residue, efficient use of agricultural machinery and other issues related to crop production and farm management. Demonstrations of new farm machinery and technologies will also be conducted during the camp.

Advertisement

Exhibitions by various government departments, agriculture-related companies and institutions, and self-help groups will form part of the event. Farmers will have an opportunity to learn about the latest agricultural machinery, farm inputs, technical products and services directly from participating organisations.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts