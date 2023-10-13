Farm training camp for jail inmates

Amritsar, October 12
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised an agriculture training camp for the male inmates of the Central Jail here today as part of its vocational literacy for jail inmates programme. During the training, jail inmates were informed about the various vegetable crops which can be grown in the local areas.
The experts also informed them about the farm practices, diseases and other aspects of growing these crops. Jaswinder Singh, agriculture information officer, said: “ A total of 27 vegetables can be grown in local conditions and by learning regarding these crops, the inmates can easily transform their lives when they are released from jail.”
