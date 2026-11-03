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Home / Amritsar / Farm union begins indefinite dharna over broken village roads in Tarn Taran

Farm union begins indefinite dharna over broken village roads in Tarn Taran

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Gurbaxpuri
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:20 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest outside the office of Sub-Divisional Engineer.
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The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab has started a pakka dharna in front of the office of the Sub-Divisional Engineer, Public Works Department (B&R) from Tuesday against the broken roads in most of the villages of the district. The dharna will continue day and night until the roads are renovated, they said.

Led by the organisation’s Zone Khadoor Sahib president Sukhchain Singh Allowal and senior vice president Gurvinder Singh Mianwind, the dharna was also attended by women farmer-labourers. The organisation’s leaders Gurvinder Singh Mianwind, Simarpreet Singh Ekalgadda, Gurpinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh Kotli, Bikar Singh Sakianwali, Bibi Sarabjit Kaur and Santokh Singh addressed the protestors.

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The speakers said that the government laid heavy stones on the broken link roads of the villages for the last seven months and has abandoned the work midway, as a result of which it has become difficult to move on these roads. They said that during the paddy harvest, it became difficult for the farmers to bring their produce to the markets and many farmers’ vehicles got damaged.

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The leaders said that despite talking to the administration in this regard, the roads were not repaired, due to which the organisation had to take the path of struggle. The organisation has already submitted a demand letter to the authorities in this regard.

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