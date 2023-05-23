Farm union demands relief for unfavourable weather conditions

Amritsar, May 22
Members of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugraha today staged a protest against the state government at the District Administrative Complex here on Monday, demanding compensation for the unfavourable weather conditions in the region over the last few days. Leaders of the union stated that huge damage has been caused for crops like maize, due to the high winds. They rued that the government has not even paid them fair compensation for the loss of wheat. The farmer leaders also submitted memorandums to SDMs at various places in this regard.
