Farmer booked for negligence

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 7

Dense smoke billowing from a burning field led to a road mishap in Chohan village falling under the Jandiala Guru police station here yesterday. A migrant from Bihar, identified as Jatinder Kumar, who was riding a bike, collided with a stationary combine harvester on the road as the smoke from the field blinded him.

The police booked the farmer, who had set his field on fire for burning the crop residue. He is yet to be arrested. This is the first case in Majha region in which a farmer was booked for burning crop residue.

Mithu Kumar, brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint with the Jandiala Guru police in this connection. Though the incident occurred on Thursday, the victim died at a hospital yesterday. Mithu told the police that he was working in fields of Bachitar Singh when he saw his brother Jatinder riding a bike on the kutcha pavement near fields of Satnam Singh. He said along the kutcha pavement, there was field of Daljit Singh, who had set it on fire leading to dense smoke in the area. He said a combine harvester was stationed on the other side of the pavement. He said due to dense smoke, his brother could not see the harvester while he was speeding on bike to cross the lane.

Blinded by the smoke, he rammed his bike into the harvester and suffered serious injuries on head and face. He was rushed to a private hospital where he died yesterday.

The police booked farmer Daljit Singh under Sections 304-A (Causing death by negligence) and 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

