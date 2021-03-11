Tarn Taran farmer dies of electrocution

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A farmer was electrocuted at Sangatpur village falling under the Chohla Sahib police station on Sunday while working in his fields. The deceased has been identified as Jarnail Singh (65). Kabal Singh, a relative of the victim, said Jarnail Singh was watering his crops in his fields when power went off and he went into the tubewell room. Accidentally, he touched a live wire and suffered burn injuries. Cholha Sahib police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. The postmortem was conducted on the body at the Civil Hospital on Sunday. OC

Two booked for illegal mining

Amritsar: The district police have booked two persons under the Mining Act for illegal mining in two separate instances. The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh of Miadian village and an unidentified trailer driver. In the first case, Kulwant Singh was found transporting sand without any valid documents by the Rajasansi police during checking of vehicles. In the second case, the Mining Department confiscated a trailer loaded with sand from near the Ravi river in the Ramdas area. The vehicle driver fled the spot. Later, the Ramdas police took custody of the vehicle and a case was registered. TNS

SKM condemns Rakesh Tikait’s arrest

Amritsar: Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have criticised the arrest of Uttar Pardesh farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait by Delhi Police from Ghazipur border while he was going to Jantar Mantar to attend a protest. The farm body stated that the police had arrested Tikait after the three-day protest at Lakhimpur Kheri as they wanted to intimidate farmer leaders. Farmer leaders Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Rattan Singh Randhawa and Jatinder Singh Chinna said the Central Government wanted to muzzle farmers’ voice and such pressure tactics were being used. They warned the government against any such attempts in future and stated that all such attempts would be opposed by the SKM. Tikait was released by the police after a brief detention at a police station in Delhi.

