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Home / Amritsar / Farmer duped of over Rs 6 lakh in Amritsar

Farmer duped of over Rs 6 lakh in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:28 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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A case was registered by the CBI, Delhi, in 2016 for offences of conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the IPC . Pic: iStock
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A farmer from Mallunangal village in the Rajasansi area was allegedly duped of Rs 6.50 lakh by a person who called him from an international number, saying he was his nephew.

Complainant Harbhinder Singh told the police that he received a call on August 16 from an international number. The caller allegedly introduced himself as his nephew Hardeep Singh and engaged him in a conversation about family matters.

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The caller subsequently sought financial help from him. Believing that he was speaking to his nephew, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 6.50 lakh in different bank accounts as instructed by the caller.

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The complainant said he realised on August 20 that the person who had contacted him was not his nephew and that he had been deceived through the call.

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