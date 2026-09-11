Farmer duped of over Rs 6 lakh in Amritsar

A farmer from Mallunangal village in the Rajasansi area was allegedly duped of Rs 6.50 lakh by a person who called him from an international number, saying he was his nephew.

Complainant Harbhinder Singh told the police that he received a call on August 16 from an international number. The caller allegedly introduced himself as his nephew Hardeep Singh and engaged him in a conversation about family matters.

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The caller subsequently sought financial help from him. Believing that he was speaking to his nephew, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 6.50 lakh in different bank accounts as instructed by the caller.

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The complainant said he realised on August 20 that the person who had contacted him was not his nephew and that he had been deceived through the call.