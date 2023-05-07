Farmer ends life by suicide

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

Baldev Singh (40), a farmer of nearby Rureassal village, committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Thursday fearing land grab by some influential persons of the village. The deceased was in depression as influential persons of the village had installed water pipes from his fields.

He consumed a poisonous substance and was found dead in his house. Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Sadar, visited the spot and collected evidence. Sapinder Kaur, Rajwinder Singh, Gurmej Singh, Satnam Singh, Kirat Singh, Jatinder Singh and Manjit Singh have been named as the accused on the basis of the statement of Sukhdev Singh, elder brother of the victim. The police have booked them under Sections 306 and 120-B, IPC.