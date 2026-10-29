Farmer killed in road mishap in Tarn Taran; 1 held

A farmer died in a road accident that took place on the Amritsar-Khemkaran road near Baba Buddha Sahib, Thatha bend. The deceased has been identified as Mohkam Singh (65), a resident of Cheema Khurd (Shukarchak), Sarai Amanat Khan police.

Mohkam was going to the Amritsar market on a tractor-trailer carrying basmati from his village. As soon as he reached the gate near Bir Baba Buddha Sahib, a speeding canter numbered PB 08- BF-5482 hit the tractor-trailer from the rear end, due to which it overturned on the road. Mohkam Singh’s head hit the road and he died on the spot. The canter was being driven by Rehmat Ali, son of Baguddin, presently a resident of Bharat Nagar, Street No. 3, Chugithi, Jalandhar.

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The Chabal police have arrested the accused and have registered a case under Section 106 (2), 281 of the BNS.