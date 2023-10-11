Farmer killed over paddy crop damage

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 10

A farmer of Mehandipur village, falling under the Khemkaran police station, was killed over damaging paddy crop of his neighbour by allegedly releasing water into his fields on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rachhpal Singh. SHO Harjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Channa Singh, his two sons Prabhjit Singh Prabh, Shamsher Singh and Gurlal Singh, a resident of Mehandipur village. The controversy took place over the releasing of water by the victim’s family into the paddy fields of accused, who were busy in harvesting the crop. They alleged that the victim had damaged their crop and it had become tough to harvest it due to water logging. The victim’s family came for a help and said they would harvest their crop and sent it to their home. The accused in a fit of anger attacked Rachhpal Singh with sharp weapons. The SHO, Harjit Singh, said besides Channa Singh, his sons Prabhjit Singh Prabh, Shamsher Singh Shera and Gurlal Singh, there were five other unidentified persons involved in the incident. The police have booked all the accused under Sections 302, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC. One of the accused, Prabhjit Singh, has been arrested.

