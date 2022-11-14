Farmer organisations to observe November 19 as Delhi Morcha Fateh Divas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

A convention over deteriorating law and order in the state was organised at Jasraoor village by Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, Aurat Mukti Morcha and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujwan Sabha.

The organisations also announced the decision to observe November 19 as Delhi Morcha Fateh Divas.

Farmer leaders, however, added that the promises made by the centre government at the time are still unfilled and a memorandum in this regard would be submitted with the governor on November 26.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, a prominent farmer leader, said condition of law and order in the state had worsened under the present government and police-politician-mafia nexus was still ruling the state. He said that this nexus is illegally occupying the lands of poor farmers and workers in the state.

Ajnala said the government had failed to rein in the gangsters and people are living in an atmosphere of fear. He added that the government had failed miserably to fulfill the promises it had made before the elections.