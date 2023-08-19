Farmer robbed of Rs 62 lakh by armed persons

Amritsar, August 18
Several unidentified armed persons had looted Rs 62 lakh from a Gharinda resident when he along with his two relatives was returning home after withdrawing the amount from a bank in broad daylight here on Friday.
The incident occurred near the Mahal village bypass flyover. A police team reached the spot and started investigations in this connection.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Sarabjit Singh Bajwa said Bakhtawar Singh, a resident of Padri Road, Gharinda, informed the police that the unidentified armed persons came on two cars and snatched the bag containing the money. The victim was a farmer, who also runs a gym at Attari.
Bakhtawar said as they reached near the Mahal bypass flyover on their SUV, two vehicles, including an Innova, came from the rear and abruptly stopped ahead of their vehicle. Several persons came out of it and pointed two pistols at them. They threatened to shoot them if they did not hand over the bag containing. Bajwa said as per a preliminary probe, one of the victim’s relatives had recently sold his land and had kept the money in the bank.
He said the police were scanning the footage of CCTVs to find clues about the perpetrators. He said a case was being registered in this connection and further investigation was on.
