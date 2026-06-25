Farmer unions protest against proposed India-US trade deal in Amritsar

On the call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, Punjab, a massive protest against the proposed India-US Trade Agreement was held outside the BJP office here on Wednesday.

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Activists of various farmer unions burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Addressing the gathering, farm union leaders said protest demonstrations were organised at nearly 28 locations across 21 districts of Punjab, where protesters burnt effigies of the two leaders.

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They demanded that the proposed agreement be scrapped immediately. The leaders stated that although today’s protest alone may not force the cancellation of the trade deal, the purpose of the democratic demonstration was to register opposition and make people aware of the potentially harmful consequences the agreement could have on the country and its citizens.

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The leaders alleged that the Modi government was repeating the same mistake it made while introducing the three controversial farm laws. They claimed that, at that time too, no consultation had been held with stakeholders connected to agriculture, farmer organisations or other affected sections. Even now, they said, no discussions have taken place with farmers engaged in dairy farming, agriculture, small trade or other sectors whose livelihoods would be directly affected by the agreement.

The leaders argued that if the US is granted unrestricted access to India’s agricultural market, Indian farmers would find it extremely difficult to compete. They pointed out that farmers in the US receive substantial annual government subsidies. Agriculture there is highly mechanised and based on large landholdings. In contrast, they said, nearly 86 per cent of farmers in India, particularly in Punjab, are small landholders, with a majority owning five acres or less.

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They added that farmers are already not receiving remunerative prices for their produce, debt burdens continue to rise and incidents of farmer suicides remain a serious concern.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that under the agreement, agricultural products, pulses, fruits, vegetables and several other food commodities from foreign countries would be imported into Indian markets on a large scale. He alleged that such a move would damage India’s agricultural economy and further reduce farmers’ incomes.

The leaders said that if the Modi government and BJP leaders believe the agreement is in the interest of farmers, they should immediately convene an open meeting with all farmer organisations in the country. The meeting should be broadcast live before the media, allowing both the government and farmer leaders to present their arguments. The people of the country, they said, could then decide for themselves whose interests the agreement truly serves.