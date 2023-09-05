Farmer unions stage dharna, want hike in compensation for flood-hit

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 4

Five agitating farmer organisations held a day-long dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Monday and presented a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in the name of the state government listing their demand for aid to the flood affected farmers.

Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Harjinder Singh Tanda and Pargat Singh Mehindipur, state leaders of the different farmer unions, were among those who addressed the gathering. The leaders in their respective address called the compensation of Rs 6,800 per acre quite meagre and demanded Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation for the crop damaged due to the floods.

The leaders were anguished over the harm caused to the farmers whose land had been made infertile because of sand and silt from the river getting deposited in the fields because of floods. The leaders demanded financial aid for the affected farmers to clear the land from sand and silt to make it productive.

The leaders expressed their concern for families who were still homeless even after two months and asked the state government to rehabilitate these families.

The farmers shouted slogans against the state government for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in floods and also demanded that there must be some permanent solution to check floods which cause loss to the farmers every year.

