Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

A progressive farmer from Kalas village of Tarn Taran district has got a record yield of 26.30 quintal per acre using the surface seeding technique of wheat. The farmer Gurdev Singh said that he had set up a demonstration plant of wheat crop under an Agriculture Department scheme in which he broadcast the seeds and fertilisers without burning the paddy residue.

“The seeds were put in while the paddy stubble was still there. Later, we cut the paddy stubble using a cutter and spread the residue in the field itself,” he said, adding that the mulching of wheat crop with paddy residue helped in retaining moisture and decrease in the growth of weeds.

Agriculture Department officials stated that the farmer did not have to use any weedicide to control weeds as the mulching took care of it. The officials stated that surface seeding is a technique with which farmers can decrease their input cost and get more yield.