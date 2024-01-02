Farmers advised to be vigilant with variation in weather conditions

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 1

Though cold weather conditions are favourable for the main wheat crop, they pose risk to some other field crops including vegetables, fruits and fodder. In the current weather conditions, where night temperatures range between 5-6 degree Celsius, there is a heightened risk of frost occurrence, especially with the potential for further decrease in temperature in the Majha region. However, frost has not yet been reported but night temperature has dipped to 5 degree Celsius and the sun has disappeared for the last three days.

Experts from the Agriculture Department stated that newly planted orchards and vegetables are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of frost. Vegetables including peas, potatoes, tomatoes and cucumbers are currently in the fields while farmers are preparing for the cultivation of onion in various blocks of Amritsar. Agriculture experts recommended irrigating the crops after short intervals. To protect the crops including tomatoes, cucumbers and onion, farmers should use mulching techniques. The crops can be mulched with paddy stubble on the north-west side of fields which proves effective in shielding them from frost. Satwinder Bir Singh, Block Agriculture Officer, Tarsika block of Amritsar, said, “Following the variability in weather conditions, farmers are advised to stay vigilant, and make regular visits to their fields. This proactive approach allows them to assess factors such as dip in temperature, and enables timely implementation of the required measures to protect crops from the unfavourable impact of frost. Safeguarding vegetables and fruits, they should irrigate the crops, including wheat. The absence of sunlight also harms the wheat crop, otherwise cold weather is good for the growth of wheat crop.”

Gurmukh Singh, a farmer from Saido Lehal village, said, “I have cultivated peas and tomatoes. Peas are not getting a good price in the market. The tomatoes are not mature yet. We have covered the plants with stubble to protect them from frost. There is no adverse effect of weather yet but a further dip in temperature may cause damage. We are regularly irrigating fodder to keep it hydrated.”