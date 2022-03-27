Farmers block railway tracks in Beas over pending cane dues

Amritsar, March 26
Agitated over alleged non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill Private Limited at Buttar Sevian village in Gurdaspur, farmers on Saturday sat on a dharna on the railway tracks in Beas thereby leading to disruption of rail traffic.
Farmers led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have decided to continue their dharna till their demands were met.
Sukhwinder Singh Chutala, vice president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said farmers were sitting outside the sugar mill for clearance of their pending dues since yesterday. However, neither the administration nor the sugar mill authorities listened to their grievances. Angered over this, they sit on the protest dharna on the railway tracks.
Chutala said for past two months sugar mill authorities have not given any payment to the farmers even as it has been making regular payments to the farmers belonging to outer areas. He said the farmers had held a meeting with sugar mill authorities but they scant regards to their genuine demands.
Following assurance by the sugar mill authorities after intervention of district administration, the farmers lifted the protest dharna late in the evening. The mill authorities assured to release a part of the dues on Monday and remaining amount within a month.
